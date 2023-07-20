OAKLAND — Two people remained jailed Thursday on drug distribution and firearm charges following a drug raid Tuesday at a residence in the 100 block of Meadowview Drive in Grantsville, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Darrell Foster, 45, of Dawson, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony firearm charges when a stolen 9-mm handgun, crack cocaine packaged for sale and fentanyl were seized by task force narcotics investigators assisted by deputies and Maryland State Police with a K-9 unit.
Foster and Teresa M. House, 30, of Grantsville, were taken into custody when a search and seizure was executed at the suspect location, police said.
Jailed on drug distribution charges and related offenses, both Foster and House remained jailed without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending court appearances.
Police said Foster, a convicted felon, was found in possession of a Glock handgun that was reportedly stolen in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.