CUMBERLAND — Two city residents were arrested Monday following an altercation where one of them was struck by a knife in the 900 block of Maryland Avenue, Cumberland Police said.

Rebecca Reed Zajdel, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before being jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center following arrest processing.

Michael Robert Caswell, 35, was charged with second-degree assault and released on an unsecured bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said Zajdel allegedly attacked Caswell while armed with a kitchen knife and Caswell was allegedly struck in the face.

Caswell was given medical treatment at the scene by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel.

