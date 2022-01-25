CUMBERLAND — Two city residents were arrested Monday following an altercation where one of them was struck by a knife in the 900 block of Maryland Avenue, Cumberland Police said.
Rebecca Reed Zajdel, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before being jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center following arrest processing.
Michael Robert Caswell, 35, was charged with second-degree assault and released on an unsecured bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police said Zajdel allegedly attacked Caswell while armed with a kitchen knife and Caswell was allegedly struck in the face.
Caswell was given medical treatment at the scene by Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel.
