OAKLAND — Two Oakland residents were arrested in a drug raid Tuesday at a Coolidge Avenue residence where narcotics investigators and deputies seized fentanyl, methamphetamines and $28,000 in currency, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Krista Adair Ridder, 32, was taken into custody on various charges, including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines before she was jailed without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
Bradley Joseph Ridder, 32, was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamines and related offenses before he was released on his personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.
Police seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines and other controlled dangerous substances as well as packaging materials and digital scales, the sheriff's office said.
Assistance was also provided by the Southern Garrett Rescue Squad and Oakland Volunteer Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.