CUMBERLAND — A city man accused of killing a woman last week in a Gay Street apartment allegedly did so because he believed she “snitched on him,” according to documents filed in Allegany County District Court.
Krystal Rose Gallen, 35, was found dead Sept. 10 inside her apartment in the 900 block of Gay Street, minutes before Cumberland Police officers arrested Travis Allen Duckworth, who was identified at the scene as the suspect in the incident.
According to the court documents, David John Bernauer notified police that he found Gallen lying on the floor face down, unconscious and with “blood everywhere.” The gruesome discovery was made about 5:20 p.m.
In that call, Bernauer also reportedly told 911 dispatchers that an edged-style weapon described as a machete was found lying on the floor next to the victim’s body.
Officers arriving at the scene encountered Bernauer, who told police that Duckworth “was the suspect,” according to the court records.
A lookout for Duckworth was immediately broadcast on police radio and he was located at Cresap Street, near the intersection of Maryland Avenue, Lamont Street and Oldtown Road.
Duckworth, 44, was reportedly “covered in blood” and talking on the telephone. According to the documents, he told officers at that time he used the machete-style knife “on an individual who snitched on him.”
According to the documents, Duckworth told investigators that he and Bernauer had been at Gallen’s apartment. Duckworth allegedly killed Gallen after Bernauer left.
The court documents further describe that Duckworth told detectives during questioning that it was his intent to kill Gallen.
Duckworth, who is shown in court filings to have an Arch Street address, is scheduled to appear in a preliminary or show-cause hearing in district court Oct. 8 on the charge of first-degree murder. He remained jailed Friday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
He is being represented by attorney Jessica Lynne Colwell of the Public Defender’s Office in Oakland, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.