KEYSER, W.Va. — While still remaining well beneath the threshold for levels of uncontrolled spread of the disease, COVID-19 cases increased slightly in Mineral County over the last week.
Per state statistics that are updated daily, the county reported 2,571 confirmed and 304 probable cases on May 18, of which 68 were active at the time. As of Wednesday morning's update, the county has reportedly added 26 new cases over the last seven days.
Over that seven-day period, the county's average infection rate and percent positivity both increased, from 7.44 per 100,000 and 2.45% to 11.17 per 100,000 and 4.39%, respectively.
There are currently at least 85 active COVID-19 cases in the county, and to date there have been 2,599 cases confirmed and an additional 311 probable. Eighty-nine residents have died from the virus or its complications.
Allegany clinics Thursday
Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned Thursday in Allegany County.
From 9 a.m. to noon at the Flintstone Volunteer Fire Company, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered as well as second doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Also on Thursday, residents 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine from noon until 6 p.m. at the UPMC Western Maryland auditorium.
Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent present to sign a consent form.
Those interested in the Pfizer vaccine at UPMC can register for an appointment online at www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/5219910063. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Individuals should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
UPMC Western Maryland is partnering with the Allegany County Health Department to offer the vaccine.
Other upcoming walk-in vaccination clinics include:
• Lonaconing Good Will Fire Company Armory, Tuesday, June 1.
• Mount Savage Fire Company, Thursday, June 3.
COVID death reported
The Allegany County Health Department reported one COVID-related death and 11 new positive cases in its report Wednesday.
The death toll in the county stands at 209 with 6,989 cumulative coronavirus cases.
Thirty-five percent or 24,658 residents have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine with 21,253 of those individuals now fully vaccinated with their second dose (30.2% of the population). The number of residents who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 2,548 or 3.6% of the population.
Maryland health officials reported that 52.3% of all residents had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine, with 42.7% having had both doses and 3.8% vaccinated with the single-dose vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.