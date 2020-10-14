KEYSER, W.Va. — A sharp spike in new COVID-19 cases in Mineral County over the course of the last week can be attributed to community spread, county health officials say.
As of Oct. 8, the county reported 177 cases, three of which were active. On Tuesday morning on the Mineral County Health Department's Facebook page, officials wrote that the count had climbed to 186 cases with 11 active, and that they expected to add more later in the day.
As of their evening update Tuesday, the county had 191 cases, 15 of which are active.
Reached by email Tuesday afternoon ahead of the final numbers being posted, Health Administrator A. Jay Root said the cases were the result of community spread. No further information was immediately available.
Mineral County's status on West Virginia's color-coded County Alert Map, which identifies levels of community transmission, remained green (low) Wednesday morning.
