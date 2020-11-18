ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire County Health Department confirmed Wednesday a COVID-19 outbreak at the Hampshire Review newspaper. Health officials also said a worker at Dairy Queen tested positive.
In news releases Wednesday afternoon, the department said four employees of the newspaper tested positive, and that the office is closed.
Dairy Queen employees who had close contact with their ill coworker are now in isolation, the release said, and notification of other potential close contacts is ongoing.
Anyone who visited the store between Nov. 9-15 may have been exposed as well. The restaurant closed for cleaning but has since reopened after passing an inspection by the health department.
As of Tuesday night, Hampshire County reported 218 confirmed cases and 22 probable, 49 of which were active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.