CUMBERLAND — Three days after lifting most coronavirus-related mask restrictions, Maryland health officials reported Tuesday the lowest seven-day positivity rate since the start of the pandemic.
And the 212 new COVID-19 cases reported both Monday and Tuesday were lows not seen since March 30, 2020.
“Each and every one of these milestones is a credit to Marylanders, especially those who have stepped up to get the vaccine,” said Gov. Larry Hogan, who is scheduled to visit Cumberland on Wednesday. “Together, we can make sure no arm is left behind, and finally bring this pandemic to an end.”
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hogan lifted the statewide mask mandate Saturday. They are still required on public transportation and in schools, child care and health care settings.
Also last week, the governor lifted capacity limits on indoor and outdoor venues and remaining restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining.
Statewide, hospitalizations dropped by 17 to 596 and are down more than half over the past month, and the state’s case rate per 100,000 population fell to 6.21, its lowest level since July 1, 2020.
Maryland has administered more than 5.6 million vaccines, and 66.6% of adults have received at least one shot. Additionally, 87% of seniors have received a vaccine.
In Allegany County, 37% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 37.3% have in Garrett.
Walk-in clinic
The Allegany County Health Department will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Allegany County Fairgrounds multipurpose building Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Allegany County adults age 18 and older are eligible.
Hogan visit
The governor will make several stops Wednesday in Allegany County.
First, he will visit the Western Correctional Institution to highlight the America’s VetDogs program, where inmates raise and train service dogs for veterans. The next stop will be at West Side School, followed by a trip to Greenway Avenue Stadium where a vaccination clinic for high school students is scheduled.
The final stop is at Fore Axes, a new local business in downtown Cumberland that offers axe throwing, golf simulators and bocce ball.
Mineral records two COVID-related deaths
Mineral County, West Virginia, health officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths Monday morning.
Health officials said the two people, a 29-year-old man and 78-year-old woman, had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. They were the 88th and 89th county residents to die from the virus or its complications.
Mineral County has seen 2,571 confirmed cases and 304 probable, according to state data. There were 68 active cases Tuesday.
