CUMBERLAND — Another Allegany County resident has died from COVID-19, health officials said Friday afternoon.
The man in his 50s was the 23rd county resident to die from the disease, according to a news release from the Allegany County Health Department. Three of those people were living in facilities outside the county when they died.
Health officials also reported 14 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the cumulative count to 372.
The new cases involve a child under 10, four males and a female in their teens, four men in their 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s and man in his 50s and a man in his 70s.
They have not required hospitalization.
More than 20 percent of the county population has been tested for the disease, health officials said. As of Friday afternoon 14,578 tests had been conducted, 14,206 with negative results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.