KEYSER, W.Va. — A case of the delta variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Mineral County, public health officials announced Wednesday.
Officials said in a Facebook post that the case had been identified through routine screening of COVID-19 specimens.
The delta variant is believed to be more easily transmissible, though the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all thought to be effective against it, officials said in the post. Unvaccinated individuals are at the highest risk for death and serious illness.
"The best way to slow the emergence of new variants is to reduce the spread of infection by taking measures to protect yourself," officials said, adding that vaccines, frequent hand-washing, mask wearing and social distancing can help control the disease's spread.
West Virginia has seen at least 22 total delta variant cases. A case in Hampshire County was confirmed in June. In Maryland, Allegany County confirmed its first variant case last week and Garrett County confirmed its first case Tuesday.
There are 23 active COVID-19 cases in Mineral County, per state data. The county has seen 2,681 total confirmed cases and 92 deaths from the virus and its complications.
Walk-in vaccinations
The Allegany County Health Department will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on the ground floor of the Willowbrook Office Complex, 12501 Willowbrook Road, on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered for those age 18 and older.
The health department reported Wednesday that 40.4% of Allegany County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to 58.1% of all Marylanders.
