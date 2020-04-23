Islamic Society distributing food to residents in need
CUMBERLAND — The Islamic Society of Cumberland will hold a food drive April 26 to help ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all food has been distributed and is open to anyone in the area of any faith as long as they are in need. No donation is required.
The Islamic Society of Cumberland Masjid is located at 1202 Vocke Road in LaVale. There will be someone directing traffic.
Strict social distancing measures will be in place.
