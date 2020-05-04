CUMBERLAND — Another resident of the Cumberland Healthcare Center has died from COVID-19, and a second resident of a Frostburg nursing home has tested positive for the disease, Allegany County health officials said Monday.
The female resident of the Cumberland facility was the 13th Allegany County resident to die from complications of the virus and the eighth with a connection to the nursing home.
Confirmed cases in the county rose to 128, according to a news release issued by the Allegany County Health Department. The new cases include the resident from Sterling Frostburg Village — another resident and staffer had previously tested positive — a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s.
Of 1,038 Allegany County residents tested for COVID-19, 884 have tested negative and 26 results were pending.
• Health officials in Mineral County said Monday that state-mandated testing of all residents and employees at Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby had returned only one positive result.
On April 17, Gov. Jim Justice ordered all residents and staff at every state nursing home be tested for the coronavirus.
Of the 54 residents and 105 staff members at the Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby, one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
• In Hampshire County, health officials said Monday that residents and staff at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Long Term Care Unit had all tested negative.
Saturday morning, the health department said all residents and staff at the Hampshire Center, a Romney nursing home that offers long-term care and short-term rehabilitation, had tested negative.
As of Monday evening, 17 cases of the disease were reported in Mineral County and eight in Hampshire County.
• The Hardy County Health Department reported two new positive cases Monday, bringing the county’s total to nine.
Six of the cases have come in the last six days.
Of the two new cases, one was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home, according to a news release.
• In Grant County, health officials reported a third positive case Monday.
That person is recovering at home, according to a news release from the Grant County Health Department.
