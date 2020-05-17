CUMBERLAND — Two more Allegany County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, health officials said Sunday, as the county death toll grew to 16.
The Allegany County Health Department said the latest victims were both women — a community member and a resident of the Cumberland Healthcare Center. No other information about the victims were released.
Health officials also announced five new cases over the weekend — two Saturday and three Sunday — bringing the case count 162.
The latest cases include an employee at Sterling Care Frostburg Village; two staff members at the Cumberland Healthcare Center, where more than 100 residents and employees have the disease; a man in his 60s who is hospitalized; and a woman in her 20s who has not required hospitalization.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 38,804 cases of COVID-19 in Maryland on Sunday, a 24-increase of 836. Hospitalizations, 1,460, were down by 40 from the the day before and at their lowest level in three weeks, according to a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan.
At least 1,876 Marylanders have died from COVID-19.
Mineral County
The Mineral County Health Department said Saturday it had identified its 26th case of the coronavirus and was attempting to identify people who may have had close contact with that person.
No other information was released about that individual.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,490 cases of COVID-19 statewide Sunday and 67 deaths.
