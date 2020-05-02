COVID-19 kills 3 more people in Allegany County

CUMBERLAND — Three more Allegany County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, and a resident at a Frostburg nursing home has tested positive for the disease, Allegany County health officials said Saturday evening.
The three victims include a female community member, a male resident of the Cumberland Healthcare Center and a female community member who had recently been released from the Cumberland facility. All three had underlying medical conditions, health officials said.
Twelve county residents have died from the disease.
Health officials said a resident of Sterling Frostburg Village tested positive for COVID-19, the first case involving a facility resident. A staff member had previously tested positive.
At least 74 residents and 18 staff members of the Cumberland Healthcare Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 24,473 cases of the coronavirus Saturday, an increase of 1,001 from Friday. At least 1,156 Marylanders have died and 1,657 were hospitalized Saturday, 11 less than Friday.
The number of negative test results issued in the state was 101,049.
