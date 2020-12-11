KEYSER, W.Va. — Nine more deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been reported in less than 24 hours in Mineral County.
The rash of deaths raises the county's toll to 47. County health officials reported four of those on Thursday night, and another five on Friday afternoon.
Six of the deceased were residents of Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser. An ongoing outbreak there has infected 65 employees and 96 residents. Twenty-five residents have died.
Another resident death and additional cases connected to employees of the Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby were also reported. An ongoing outbreak there has infected 20 residents and killed three, and five employees have tested positive.
Two community deaths were also reported, both men aged 61 and 67 who had been hospitalized.
New cases were also reported at:
- Wilma's Diner in Fort Ashby, where an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 worked from Dec. 6-8.
- The Walmart deli counter in Keyser, where the ill employee worked from Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 7-9.
- Route 28 Bar and Grill in Fort Ashby, where the affected employee worked Dec. 7.
Per news releases, all three were closed for environmental cleaning and would reopen pending an inspection. Only the affected area of Walmart was closed.
The county had reported 1,652 cases as of Friday afternoon, of which 527 were active. Per state data Friday morning, the county's seven-day rolling average infection rate was 151.53 per 100,000 and its percent positivity 10.89%.
Free COVID-19 testing will be held Monday at Keyser High School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and Tuesday at Frankfort Middle School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
