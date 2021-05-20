SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Mineral County health and school officials reported a classroom outbreak of two cases at Frankfort High School on Wednesday.
An outbreak is defined as two or more cases in a 14-day period among staff or students in a single classroom, according to a news release. Contact tracing and the process of notifying individuals who should quarantine was reportedly underway.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft reported 12 active student cases and no staff cases Wednesday across the school system. Ninety-four students were quarantined, along with one staff member.
Per state data, Mineral County had at least 72 active COVID-19 cases Thursday morning. The county has seen at least 2,574 cases. Eighty-nine residents have died from the virus or its complications.
