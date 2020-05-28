COVID-19 outbreak reported at Hampshire County church

AUGUSTA, W.Va. — At least 11 members of the same Hampshire County church have reportedly contracted COVID-19.
According to a news release from the Hampshire County Health Department on Thursday afternoon, all members of the church have been notified of the outbreak.
Initially, the department reported that nine individuals had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. A little later in the afternoon, in a Facebook post the department announced five more positive test results had been received, two of whom are tied to the church outbreak.
The release did not identify the name or location of the church, which has reportedly closed for cleaning and sterilization per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Per the release, the church was operating in compliance with the state's guidelines for reopening.
As of Thursday afternoon, Hampshire County has 28 confirmed cases of the disease. Thirteen patients have recovered so far, and one has died. Statewide, at least 1,906 people have contracted the disease and 74 died.
Mineral County also reported three more cases on Thursday afternoon, raising its case count to 42. There are currently at least 13 active cases in the county.
No new cases were reported by health department officials in Allegany County on Thursday, where the count holds at 177 with 18 deaths.
Lindsay Renner-Wood
