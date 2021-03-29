new Mineral County Schools logo

KEYSER, W.Va. — A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Keyser High School, Mineral County Schools and health officials said Monday.

The three classroom cases were announced in a press release. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases among staff or students from different households within a single core group or classroom over a 14-day period, according to the release.

Contact tracing is underway and those who need to quarantine will be notified, the officials said. 

Mineral County has had at least 2,514 COVID-19 cases. 

Lindsay Renner-Wood is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News, covering West Virginia and more. Follow her on Twitter @LindsayRenWood, email lrenner-wood@times-news.com or call 304-639-4403.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video