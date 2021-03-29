KEYSER, W.Va. — A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Keyser High School, Mineral County Schools and health officials said Monday.
The three classroom cases were announced in a press release. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases among staff or students from different households within a single core group or classroom over a 14-day period, according to the release.
Contact tracing is underway and those who need to quarantine will be notified, the officials said.
Mineral County has had at least 2,514 COVID-19 cases.
