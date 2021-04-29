KEYSER, W.Va. — A COVID-19 outbreak at Keyser Middle School was reported Thursday morning after two students reportedly tested positive, according to Mineral County officials.
A joint press release from Mineral County Schools and the county health department said contact tracing was ongoing.
Schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft reported Wednesday three student COVID-19 cases throughout the school system and 110 quarantines, along with two employee cases.
Mineral County has recorded 28 new cases and two deaths in the last week, bringing the total number reported throughout the pandemic to 2,516 cases and 84 deaths.
