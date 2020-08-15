COVID-19 prevention: 'It's all simple'

CUMBERLAND — While the number of COVID-19 cases in Allegany County reached an all-time high this week, the disease continues to grow as many local folks reject easy ways to prevent it.
The Allegany County Health Department reported 14 new virus cases Monday, 20 more Wednesday and added 19 Friday, which brings the cumulative count to 337.
The latest cases include an inmate at Cumberland’s Federal Correctional Institution, seven males and a female in their teens, two males and a female in their 20s, a female in her 30s, a female in her 40s, two males and two females in their 50s, and a male in his 60s.
None have required hospitalization, ACHD reported.
“We are seeing higher numbers of cases because people are moving about, not masking and not distancing enough,” Allegany and Garrett County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Corder said via email. “Nobody has immunity and this virus is highly infectious. If exposed, it is very likely a person will acquire the infection, so none of this is surprising.”
It all comes down to personal responsibility and behavior, she said.
People that wear their mask beneath their nose or chin, which is frequently seen in area stores, are more likely to acquire the virus because they are not protecting themselves, and are more likely to spread the virus if they have asymptomatic infection, Corder said.
Events including a motorcycle rally that was recently held in Little Orleans and drew folks from states as far away as Florida probably didn’t help matters.
“Any large gathering might contribute to the growing number of cases, especially if mitigation strategies are ignored,” she said.
Corder expects the county’s COVID-19 cases to continue to grow.
“The message is the same as it has been all along,” she said. “It’s all simple. Try to avoid being exposed and try to avoid exposing others. If you are called by the health department and told you are a close contact, you are required to quarantine. If you are told you have an infection with COVID-19, you are required to isolate.”
The Garrett County Health Department Friday received positive COVID-19 results for four additional people, which raises its total cases to 58.
New cases include a child under age 10 with symptoms, and Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home female staffers in their 20s, 40s and 50s with no symptoms.
All of them are isolating at home.
Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home also received positive results for two additional staff members who are from surrounding counties and will not be added to the Garrett total.
They are both isolating at home and include a female in her 40s with no symptoms, and a female in her 30s with symptoms.
The next community testing opportunity in Garrett County is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 in the parking lot between the Health Department and Mountain Laurel Medical Center at 1025 Memorial Drive in Oakland.
The Maryland Health Department on Friday reported 98,875 cases of COVID-19 across the state with 715 new positive test results and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.
UPMC Western Maryland to participate in study
MDH this week also announced its collaboration with 13 hospitals in the state to conduct an antibody study to determine how many Marylanders have been exposed to COVID-19.
More than 6,000 people will be tested in the initial phase.
“Serology tests indicate whether people have had a previous infection by looking for antibodies in their blood,” MDH stated in a press release. “The serology test uses a blood sample to look for antibodies made in response to COVID-19, rather than looking for the virus itself.”
The study aims to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 based on scientific data to guide state and local policies to ensure the health and safety of Maryland residents.
“Additional testing will take place based on lessons learned and statistical gaps identified in the initial survey,” the release stated.
“Understanding the level and pattern of unrecognized community transmissions of COVID-19 is crucial to curb transmission and prevent a future wave of the pandemic,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall via the release. “Establishing a baseline of those who have tested positive will help us better understand how it spreads so we can fight it more effectively.”
Participating hospitals include UPMC Western Maryland, Johns Hopkins Health System and UM Prince George’s Hospital Center.
“MDH enlisted a design team for the serological testing study that includes the University of Maryland School of Medicine, John Hopkins University and the John Hopkins Emergency Department,” the release stated.
The design team created a plan for hospitals to collect existing unused blood samples for the study.
The plan was finalized by the MDH Scientific Advisory Board, a multi-disciplinary team of academics, hospital leaders and biostatistics experts.
“Results of the study will help state health officials refine patient surge needs and respond to additional waves of COVID-19 should they occur,” Chief Operating Officer and Medicaid Director Dennis R. Schrader said via the release.
The MDH laboratory will process samples from patients who have their blood drawn during routine clinical care at the hospitals’ emergency departments/emergency rooms.
“Aggregate results will be reported back to the hospitals for their surge planning and community health efforts,” the release stated.
Hotline available for people to report concerns
As part of Maryland’s ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several state agencies are working together to facilitate a statewide communication process for citizens to report concerns about potential situations where precautions are being ignored that will prompt follow-up by local health officials and, if necessary, law enforcement officers.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency, MDH and Maryland State Police announced this week a toll-free COVID Prevention Line at 1-833-979-2266, and prevent.covid@maryland.gov.
“This is a statewide toll-free number and an email address which can be used 24-hours-a-day to report situations of concern where prevention guidelines are being ignored and the potential for the spread of COVID-19 is high,” the organizations stated in a press release. “Callers/emailers may remain anonymous or they can provide their name and phone number in the event additional information is needed from officials.”
Information provided on the line will be forwarded to local health department officials in the jurisdiction of the location or situation described in the call.
“Depending on the circumstances, teams of appropriate local officials from agencies including the health department, liquor board, and law enforcement will assess the situation and take the appropriate action,” the release stated. “Ultimately, individuals violating the Governor’s Executive Order could be charged with a violation of that order, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both.”
