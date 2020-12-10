CUMBERLAND — New tools have recently been developed to help report COVID-19 data and find places to treat patients.
But as cases spin out of control, technology designed to track the disease has jammed, hospitals are increasingly becoming overloaded, and reports show Allegany and Garrett counties are headed toward a significantly dangerous zone.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday released data that shows how many inpatient and ICU beds are available at hospitals in counties across the country each week.
The University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management in March launched a website to track and report daily hospitalizations from all 50 states.
“Due to heavy traffic, we are currently experiencing technical difficulties with our dashboards,” the website stated Wednesday. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.”
NPR created an online interactive map that shows how many beds are filled with COVID-19 patients for each hospital and on average for each county.
It’s concerning when the ratio of COVID-19 hospitalizations to total beds rises above 10% hospital capacity, NPR reported.
“If that figure gets to near 50% or above, the stress on staff is immense.”
The latest data on the map included the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients the week of Nov. 27.
On average in Allegany County for that time period, 42% of hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
While hospitals across the state start to fill with COVID-19 patients, Maryland’s new matching system finds available hospital beds for folks with a variety of illnesses.
That network was needed recently when a patient with the virus had to be transported from Cumberland to Bethesda, The Washington Post reported.
“He had a history of heart trouble and was in severe respiratory distress. But a raging rural coronavirus outbreak had already filled all of UPMC Western Maryland’s ICU beds, an increasingly common scenario at emergency rooms across the country,” the paper reported.
The Garrett County Health Department Wednesday reported 86 new COVID-19 cases since the last report on Monday, which brings the county total positives to 1,130.
Five more Garrett residents died, which brings the county deaths due to COVID-19 or its complications to 14.
“Across the country, and now in Garrett County, senior citizens have been particularly hard hit during this pandemic,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via press release. “We offer condolences to those who have lost a loved one during these trying times.”
Ten of the 14 deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
All of the local deaths were in the age range of 70 to 99.
“However, there have been many deaths across (the) state and country of persons who are younger,” the release states.
The Allegany County Health Department on Wednesday reported the county’s cumulative COVID-19 case count is at 4,321, with 105 deaths.
Allegany County had the state’s highest seven-day moving average COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people at 170.01, Garrett County was 116.2 and the statewide average was 44.9.
Garrett County topped the state’s daily positivity percentage by jurisdiction rate at 19.33%, Allegany followed at 16.09%, and the statewide average was 7.74%.
Public health officials continue to stress that the power to lower the illness rate lies in the hands of every community member.
“We have the power to fight the spread of COVID-19 by doing just a few simple things to protect ourselves and those around us. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid social gatherings, wash your hands often, and frequently clean and sanitize high-touch surfaces,” said Brenda Caldwell, ACHD’s public information officer.
“If you believe you might have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days to minimize your risk of spreading the virus to others in the community,” the release states. “If you receive a call from MD COVID or see the number 240-466-4488 on your caller ID, pick up! These calls are coming from contact tracers who are working to quickly notify close contacts of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. Your cooperation in answering questions from the contact tracers will help reduce the spread of this illness. If you are advised to isolate or quarantine, please follow public health instructions.”
The Maryland Department of Health Wednesday reported 2,692 new COVID-19 cases, with 46 additional deaths and 62 more hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
