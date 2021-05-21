ANNAPOLIS — Beginning Tuesday, every Maryland resident that’s at least 18 years old and has gotten a COVID-19 vaccination in the state will be entered into a daily drawing to receive $40,000, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
The Maryland Lottery will award the prize for 40 straight days from May 25 through July 3.
On July 4, a final drawing will be held to award one vaccinated Marylander a grand prize of $400,000.
The $2 Million VaxCash Promotion will randomly assign a number in a secure system maintained by the Maryland Department of Health to vaccinated adults that live in the state, while the Lottery will use a random number generator to select a winner each day.
“So it’s a total of $2 million in prize money for vaccinated Marylanders,” Hogan said.
The sooner folks get a COVID-19 shot, “the more lottery drawings you will be eligible for,” he said.
Each person is only eligible to win once, and prize monies will come from the Maryland Lottery’s marketing fund, which will not diminish the Lottery’s contribution to the Maryland General Fund.
Since its inception in 1973, the Maryland Lottery has awarded more than $28.2 billion in prizes to players and contributed nearly $17.3 billion to the state.
One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources, and the environment.
“Promotions like this are just one more way that we’re reinforcing the importance of getting every single Marylander we can vaccinated against COVID-19,” Hogan said.
Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica said the campaign will be good for the state.
“Everybody is a winner, because if you get vaccinated, of course, that contributes to the general health of everyone,” he said. “We just couldn’t be more pleased to conduct this promotion.”
The Maryland Department of Health will notify winners, who must provide written consent of their willingness to accept the prize.
The Lottery will then contact winners and provide instructions on how to claim prizes.
Winners will be permitted to remain anonymous, but will be encouraged to share their stories.
“So there’s protection on that end for people who don’t want their names to be revealed,” Medenica said.
For all prizes larger than $5,000, taxes are automatically deducted at 24% for federal tax and 8.95% for Maryland resident state tax.
Outstanding obligations to the state and child support arrears will also be deducted from the prizes.
Bullseye
After Hogan’s press conference about the lottery promotion Thursday, the governor smiled when a reporter asked him to recall a new experience from the day before.
While visiting spots in Western Maryland, including a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Greenway Avenue Stadium Wednesday, Hogan stopped at Fore Axes, an axe-throwing and golf simulator lounge in downtown Cumberland.
“I’ve never even seen axe tossing,” he said. “I have never thrown an axe before, and I saw 20 kind of young people that were bouncing them off the wall and they were laying them on the floor for half an hour.”
Hogan received some brief coaching, then on his first throw hit the bullseye with the axe, but it fell to the floor.
“I had a little too much rotation,” he said.
The next try was successful.
“Second one, bullseye,” Hogan said and added he decided to quit at that point.
“I would probably have to do 2,000 more to hit it again,” he said.
Fore Axes left the axe in the target, Hogan autographed the board and it will be displayed in the business.
“It was pretty fun,” Hogan said.
