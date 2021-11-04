ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Dr. Michael Zollicoffer delivered an emotional message to parents across Maryland.
“You have a chance to save your children,” he said.
Zollicoffer, who specializes in pediatric medicine in Baltimore, was at a press conference Wednesday with state medical officials and Gov. Larry Hogan, who authorized COVID-19 vaccines for Maryland’s 5- to 11-year-olds.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky on Tuesday endorsed the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation that children ages 5 to 11 years be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
The move allows providers to begin vaccinating the kids as soon as possible.
The vaccine — one-third the dose given to older children and adults and administered with kid-sized needles — requires two doses three weeks apart, plus two more weeks for full protection to kick in, The Associated Press reported.
Children vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.
“A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections,” AP reported. “The FDA examined 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe.”
The vaccine was already approved under Emergency Use Authorization for children ages 12 to 15.
The Food and Drug Administration and CDC expanded that authorization to include children ages 5 and older.
The pandemic has killed nearly 75,000 people.
That number doesn’t include many children, “but too many,” Zollicoffer said and added that nearly two million children ages 5 to 11 years have been infected, 8,300 in that age group have been hospitalized.
Additionally, 2,300 kids have been infected with a multi-system inflammatory syndrome “with 94 dying,” he said. “I have three in my practice. Gladly, none of them have passed.”
Parents can decide whether to vaccinate their children.
“I’m pleading with you to do so,” Zollicoffer said.
“We have a safe shot. We have an effective shot. We have a dreaded disease. We have needless deaths,” he said. “When you put that all together, and for the 5-year-olds, we now have that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”
‘Ready to go across the state’
“Our state health team has been working for many weeks in anticipation of federal approval to mobilize detailed operational plans for vaccinating children,” Hogan said.
Based on requests from providers across the state, Maryland placed an initial order of 180,000 doses, which began arriving directly from Pfizer earlier this week.
“Some of these doses are already in place and ready to go across the state,” he said. “However, the White House has said that it will take them a bit more time to get all of those doses distributed.”
Maryland will receive additional allocations in the coming weeks and expects enough capacity for all of the state’s 5- to 11-year-olds.
“Through every step of this planning and preparation process, state health officials have been working closely with pediatricians, pharmacies, local health departments, as well as with the Vaccine Equity Task Force,” Hogan said. “We have also been coordinating with local school systems and strongly encouraging them to hold clinics in their schools.”
Every school system in Maryland has agreed to comply, he said.
In addition to schools, plans are underway for pediatricians and family physicians across the state to be able to provide vaccines in their offices.
“Our pharmacy partners are receiving allocations from the federal government, and they will also begin immediately offering the vaccine for children,” Hogan said.
‘We can cut off the spread’
The state will provide additional staffing resources to school systems and local jurisdictions as needed, and will deploy Vaccine Equity Task Force teams to ensure equitable access for families in underserved communities and in hard to reach areas.
Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader said the first 63,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses have arrived in the state or are in transit.
“We have asked superintendents in the state to assure that they would hold clinics in the schools because we believe that’s the best way to get equitable distribution, by reaching the children in the schools,” he said. “Of course there’s a consent process.”
Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary of public health services, said over the course of the pandemic, “we have seen about 700 hospitalizations among children under 12 years of age.”
The more people are vaccinated as a population, “the more we can cut off the spread of the disease and the development of variants, and the more we can get back to normal activities and the lives that we want all of our children to have,” she said.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination provider, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.
Allegany County schools, health department partner
Roughly 4,000 Allegany County school children can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
The Allegany County Health Department and Allegany County Public Schools will partner to offer after-school vaccination clinics at various schools throughout the county.
Registration information has been sent to parents through local public and private schools.
ACHD continues to offer the Pfizer vaccine, including first, second, and booster doses, for people age 12 years and older at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
The next fairgrounds clinic will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10.
As clinics are scheduled, they are posted at health.maryland.gov/allegany and the Facebook page AlleganyHlthMD.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues to be offered at the fairgrounds 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Garrett County tops state case rate
The Maryland Department of Health Wednesday reported 696 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths and 15 fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
Maryland’s three westernmost counties led the state’s seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people with Allegany at 24.95, Washington at 33.86, and Garrett at 77.79. The statewide average was 11.75.
Garrett County also topped the state’s daily positive case rate at 16.54%. Allegany County was at 5.6%, Washington County at 8.14% and the statewide rate was 3.01%.
The Allegany County Health Department reported that as of Tuesday, there were 56 new local COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.
In Allegany County, 47% of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus, compared to 66.9% of residents across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.