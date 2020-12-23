OAKLAND — Garrett County health care workers have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a Wednesday news release, county health officials announced that 100 doses apiece were received at Garrett Regional Medical Center on Monday and at the health department on Wednesday. The hospital announced on social media that they’d started vaccinating employees Wednesday morning.
Garrett County has added almost 100 cases and a death since Monday, per the release. The county has seen 1,460 total cases and 37 deaths, many of which have been added in recent weeks and days.
Garrett County’s current seven-day average case rate is 76.8 per 100,000, per the release, second only to Allegany County, which has a rate of 78.3 per 100,000. The state average is 14.6 per 100,000. The county’s 13.1% positivity rate is also nearly more than double the state seven-day average of 7.4%.
According to the release, county Health Officer Bob Stephens reported to the Garrett County Commissioners during their meeting Tuesday that an initial shipment of 100 doses was sent to all health departments statewide for those who will be vaccinating others, as well as to test the process itself and the corresponding computer system. Additional doses will be distributed based on population and are expected weekly, the release says.
“It’s important for us to protect those front-line people who will be taking care of everyone else,” said Stephens in the release. “We will start by vaccinating the people who are working directly with the community to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and those whose absence would create a strain on the health care system.”
In a series of informational videos posted to social media last week, Stephens went a bit more in-depth into the details surrounding the vaccine and its rollout.
COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed by the Maryland Department of Health, Stephens said, and likewise in West Virginia by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
“There’s a lot of concern from people that are going to want this vaccine. The first thing I’d like to ask is patience, ask everyone’s patience for getting the vaccine out,” Stephens said in the video. “We’re going to try to get it out in the most timely fashion, but I would like to say this: During the phases where there is more demand than there is supply — which is likely to be through the winter months — public health will be playing a part in that, and once it gets to the point where the supply and demand kind of equalize, then it will be pushed out. You’ll be able to get the vaccine at pharmacies, primary care offices and so forth.”
They’ll work with local medical providers to decide who should be prioritized for a vaccine, Stephens said, as primary care providers have more insight into individual conditions and can make that call more accurately.
“There’s not a list that’s going to be kept at the health department that says ‘I want on the list and my number is number 99.’ That list is not going to be there. It’s going to be working with your physician, your medical professionals you have a relationship with, because they know which people have co-morbid conditions as well as age. … It has to be a total partnership.”
The general public should expect to likely wait months for a vaccine, Stephens said, possibly into the summer months.
The vaccine is an MRNA vaccine, Stephens said, and does not contain a live virus. You cannot catch COVID-19 from the vaccine, Stephens said.
“The best explanation I’ve heard of this is that it’s similar to your body receiving an email saying ‘Guess what? COVID is going to be attacking you, and this is what you need to do to be prepared,’” Stephens said. “It makes your immune system react in a way that prepares you for when you come in contact and there’s a possible infection by COVID.”
Allegany case count rises
Allegany County’s COVID-19 case count rose by 101 Wednesday with Allegany County Health Department officials reporting a cumulative total of 5,172.
Four additional deaths were reported since Monday, bringing that total to 147.
Health department officials continue to urge the community to stay at home and avoid gatherings of any size with others outside of the household.
“Typically, the holidays are a time to gather with the ones you love, but this year is very different because of COVID-19,” said Brenda Caldwell, public information officer for the county health department. “This year, show your family and friends how much you love them by staying home and not risking their health this holiday season.”
Officials urge residents to connect with family and friends through social media, by phone or video chat platforms.
Four individuals within Allegany County Public Schools tested positive during the period of Dec. 12-23, officials said Wednesday. All of those infected are completing the required isolation, and contact tracing indicated no close contacts were made with others.
The school system is on Christmas break until Jan. 4.
Mineral County reports 60th death
On Tuesday, the Mineral County Health Department reported the death of its 60th resident, a 74-year-old male who had previously been hospitalized.
Mineral County remains in the red status on West Virginia’s county alert map with 2,023 cumulative cases reported Wednesday. The county has an infection rate of 61.68 per 100,000 residents and a 10.1% positivity rate.
