KEYSER, W.Va. — During Tuesday evening’s Board of Education meeting, Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft addressed the affect of COVID-19 cases in schools.
Last week, Ravenscroft said, temporary shifts to virtual learning ended up being necessary for Keyser Primary School and Keyser Middle School. Classroom and school closures aren’t necessarily just the result of positive cases, he noted, but of different issues that stem from the spread of the disease in the community.
“Generally speaking, when we close classrooms, it either has to do with the number of students that might be out from that classroom, or the number of positives in that classroom,” Ravenscroft said. “Or, it could be a coverage issue that we’re maxed out on substitutes, and we’ve already got half the kids quarantined from this class so we might shut a classroom down.
“The biggest issue that, that we’ve run into thus far — and it seems to be leveling off a little bit and hopefully getting better — has just been staffing generally,” Ravenscroft said. “Our employees are part of this community. So as we see our community get more positives or in contact tracing, or whatever it may be, that impacts us, too. And it might not even be that our employees are positive from contact tracing, but they do have to care for a child who might be positive.
“That impacted us a lot, especially early last week, and that’s why we had to shut down two schools for one day, and Keyser Middle for the week. It was about making sure that we cover appropriately and effectively. Generally speaking, I think that’s our biggest issue.”
Ravenscroft credited school system staff, from teachers to custodians to bus drivers, for their hard work in taxing times.
“I just want to acknowledge how much I appreciate them, how much our staff appreciates them and recognizes them, because it’s certainly not an easy thing to do,” Ravenscroft said.
As of Wednesday, per school system data, 53 students were positive for COVID-19 and 174 were quarantined. Eight employees were positive and five more quarantined, and a classroom outbreak at Fort Ashby Primary was reported.
