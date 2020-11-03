KEYSER, W.Va. — A rash of newly-reported cases at WVU Potomac State College has caused the school to close its athletic facilities and suspend practices.
Monday evening, the school reported in a press release that "a total of 18 positive cases have been reported for the campus, with 15 positive tests for students and three among faculty and staff."
College spokesperson Rene Trezise clarified Tuesday that there are 18 active cases, 15 of which are students and the rest faculty and staff. The school has seen 16 new cases since Oct. 27. Two of those 18 patients who are currently infected, she said, tested positive earlier in the month and their symptoms have lingered.
Before Oct. 24, the release said, the campus only saw five cases. Since resuming classes this fall, the school has had 22 total cases, Trezise said. Most of the current cases are centered around athletic teams, she noted, and school officials are hoping that quarantine can help confine the cases to the affected teams.
Trezise said if the results of surveillance testing to be held this week show that cases are trending in a better direction, “then they’ll look to open the rec center again and continue with practicing.”
Mineral County as a whole is in the midst of a sharp rise in cases, and has seen 275 to date.
Since Sunday, Mineral County has added 24 new cases. Currently, 58 are active.
Mineral County is yellow on the state Department of Education’s map based on rolling seven-day averages, and orange on Tuesday's daily map maintained by the Department of Health and Human Resources. Per the DHHR county alert map, which is updated daily, Mineral County’s positivity rate Monday was 7.08%. The county has a 24.99 infection rate, which measure cases per 100,000 people.
A county enters red status when there are 25 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate higher than 8%. Should the county enter red status on the map, all in-person classes and extracurriculars would be suspended immediately.
“Our trends are not good,” Mineral County health Administrator A. Jay Root said Monday. “They are going in the wrong direction. We are trending upwards toward red at this point, and if we hit red, especially with schools and athletics, that shuts everything down immediately. We are hoping we can get it going back the other way.”
However, Root said, between voting on Tuesday and Halloween gatherings held over the weekend, “I think we’re going to continue to see this.”
The county health department’s small staff has felt the crunch lately as well, Root said, as they try to keep up with testing and contact tracing. For the latter, Root said, they have requested the aid of the West Virginia National Guard.
The goal of this week’s testing is to identify asymptomatic folks, Root said, so they’re hoping to test as many people as possible. They will operate three testing sites a day through Saturday to accommodate a range of schedules, he noted.
