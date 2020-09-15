KEYSER, W.Va. — Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in schools in Mineral, Grant and Hardy counties.
A student at Burlington Primary School tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mineral County Schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said Monday.
The Mineral County Health Department announced Sunday night that someone at the school had tested positive, but did not offer further information.
All who may have been exposed are reportedly in isolation after having been notified and cleaning has been completed at the school, per a press release from the health department. No further information was immediately available.
On Monday, Grant County Schools reported cases connected to Union Educational Complex and Petersburg High School. It was not specified in a press release whether the case at Union was connected to a student or staff member. A family member of a staffer at Petersburg reportedly tested positive for the virus, per a separate release.
Grant County also confirmed the death of a 78-year-old man Sunday, reportedly the second in the county in two days and the eighth overall.
Hardy County Schools and the county's health department reported Sunday on social media that "an individual associated with Moorefield High School" has tested positive for the disease. Per the release, the department is working to notify people who may have been exposed.
Mineral County reported 153 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon nine of which are active. Hardy County reported 77 total and three active as of Friday, more than the state-reported number of 74 on the DHHR database. Grant County has seen 145 cases, of which three are active.
Lindsay Renner-Wood
