KEYSER, W.Va. — A sharp spike in new COVID-19 cases in Mineral County over the course of the last week can be attributed to community spread, county health officials say.
And, Frankfort Middle School will be closed Thursday after an employee reportedly tested positive for the disease, Mineral County Schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said in a news release Wednesday. Thursday will be a remote learning day for students.
The county has reported 17 cases since Oct. 8, including 14 Tuesday, and had a cumulative total of 194 Wednesday evening. Eighteen of those were active cases.
Contract tracing was underway on the school case, which was not among those reported Tuesday, Health Administrator A. Jay Root said.
The Frankfort Middle case is the second of the year in Mineral County Schools. Last month, a student tested positive at Burlington Primary.
Mineral County’s status on West Virginia’s daily color-coded County Alert Map, which identifies levels of community transmission, remained green (low) Wednesday morning.
