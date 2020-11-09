SHORT GAP, W.Va. — With schools closed this week for virtual instruction and the county's infection rate rising, Mineral County Schools confirmed Monday a COVID-19 outbreak affecting the Frankfort High School volleyball team.
A press release didn't say how many team members or coaches were affected. The outbreak is classified as a "core group outbreak, and not a school outbreak," according to the release.
Per the release, two other Frankfort High students also tested positive, along with a Keyser High School student and a New Creek Primary School employee.
As of Sunday night, Mineral County reported at least 354 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 104 of which were active.
Free COVID-19 testing is ongoing in Mineral County this week, and will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Mineral County Fairgrounds on state Route 28 in Fort Ashby from 8 a.m. to noon and from 2-6 p.m. at the Mineral County VoTech building in Keyser, and on Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at the VoTech building and from 2-6 p.m. at the fairgrounds.
