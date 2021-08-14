CUMBERLAND — Christopher Photo Lab has closed after 75 years of business.
Although Chrisclean Laundry and Chrisstudio will remain open, the onslaught of digital photography combined with the coronavirus pandemic proved to be too much for the photo lab, according to owner/president Todd Christopher.
“This is one of the hardest decisions that I’ve been faced with in my life,” Christopher said.
The family business began in 1946 when Christopher’s grandparents, Joseph and Virginia Christopher, opened a darkroom in the basement of their Glenmore Street home using a $1,500 GI Loan. The Christophers began developing photos for customers by walking to local pharmacies to pick up the film. As the business grew, they had a larger facility built on Oldtown Road where the business is today. Joseph and Virginia’s son David Christopher also spent many years in the family business until he retired in 2008.
“That is how the business ended ... because of COVID,” Todd Christopher said. “We were struggling in a challenging trade to make it work, but COVID worked against us. We would still be continuing if the pandemic had not affected us and the world the way it had.”
Christopher said the business did $2 million annually at its peak in the 1990s and employed up to 75 people as it produced photos for studios across the country.
The first big blow was digital photography, which allowed anyone to print photos at home or big box stores. The advent of digital left the business with hundreds of thousands of dollars of obsolete equipment as people stopped using film.
The business began feeling additional pressure as COVID arrived in the U.S. and large portrait photography companies started shutting down with the closure of schools and suppliers began experiencing shortages.
“The lab could have kept on running but COVID put a knife in us,” Todd Christopher said. “Toward the later years of the photo lab we were kept very busy producing school photography work. Not shooting photos, but producing (the pictures). Other portrait studios in other cities in other states would use us as their lab. We were a wholesale pro lab.
“So we had several different customers and then it dwindled down to having one big customer that traveled throughout the country and shot large schools and day cares and preschools. They were our bread and butter. As long as they were successful and continuing we kind of were.”
Todd Christopher said COVID caused issues at many levels in the industry chain.
“But with COVID kicking in and shutting the schools down, that was our demise. Then our big school photo customer, they were down so it trickled down to us,” he said.
“When COVID started in the West ... all of a sudden there were 35 schools we didn’t get, then it started across the country. We lost 27 schools from Georgia. People don’t realize how it trickles down.”
Todd Christopher said government financial stimulus did offer help.
“What the government did to try to help business out was helpful,” he said. “We used that money and tried hanging on. We have a spring and fall business. So it is feast or famine six months of the year.”
Todd Christopher said the pandemic hit their spring 2020 business and then fall 2020 and now into 2021. “Now this coming fall, schools are opening back up but the damage was already done. Then this large customer of mine decided to close their doors permanently. They said they can’t keep hanging on. So they closed their business and that was a nail in my coffin.”
The photo lab still had a fairly large account with a Hagerstown-based photography company.
“But I still didn’t want to close this family business after that many years. But then Kodak was unable to send me material, the paper and chemistry. So now I can’t get paper and chemistry, that is like McDonald’s not getting hamburger. So my supplier for 75 years was having problems getting supplies out. It was affecting Kodak. Then I lost my Hagerstown customer.”
Four generations of the family have worked in the business, Todd, the son of Dave and the late Marie Christopher, said. His brothers, Scott and Jay, who was a photographer, worked in the business for several years.
The business also served generations of customers who had children and their children became customers, Todd Christopher said.
“It was like everything was working against us,” he said. “I kept hanging on, but we finally decided we had to do it and we picked a date.” The photo lab closed Aug. 1.
“I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish,” Todd Christopher said. “We had an average seniority of 16 years. We retained people and that was something we were always proud of.”
Chrisstudio will continue by appointment only under the direction of photographer Michelle Zegles. For more information, call 301-722-2114.
“I would like to thank all of our past dedicated employees for their contribution. Without these fine local employees, 75 years could not have been reached,” Todd Christopher said. “The entire Christopher family are extremely appreciative and grateful. To all of our fine customers who supported our local business over the years, I sincerely thank you for your support.”
