CUMBERLAND — First responders handled nearly four dozen calls involving patients with COVID-19 virus symptoms last week and there is no indication that the number of such calls will ease any time soon.
“To put it into perspective, two weeks ago the Allegany County 911 Joint Communications Center dispatched 15 calls where callers described signs or symptoms of COVID-19,” said Lt. Todd Bowman of the county’s Department of Emergency Services, which operates the dispatch center.
“Last week, that number increased to 44. ... These numbers are tracked on a daily basis by our communications supervisors,” Bowman said.
Cumberland Fire Department Chief Donnie Dunn said his department is pressed to keep up with the calls — especially since six city firefighters were recently placed off duty after contracting the virus.
“The COVID-19 related calls are picking up. It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” said Dunn, whose department is using overtime to maintain staffing levels.
The affected firefighters are all male and range in age from the early 20s to the early 50s.
“One of our firefighters was going away and decided to get tested. When he was found positive, some more of our members decided to get tested and then found out they too were positive,” Dunn said.
“I’ve talked to all of them and only one was really sick,” said Dunn.
The CFD has “managed so far and everybody is cooperating,” he said. “We are very happy with that. The health department has been in contact and said we actually qualify as an outbreak.”
Dunn said his firefighters are required to wear masks when in the station except when eating and when they are in their personal private spaces.
“On every call, our personnel wear a fit-tested N-95 mask and they wear goggles as part of their personal protection equipment,” said Dunn, who estimated up to a third of all calls to his department involve patients with possible COVID symptoms. “We disinfect after every call involving possible COVID patients. We disinfected once Tuesday, twice Monday and five times last Sunday.”
Dunn also said his department members have their temperatures checked three times when they are on duty as a precaution. No firefighters tested positive previous to the recent outbreak, he said.
Bowman said DES personnel are following direction from the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services and local medical direction “regarding best practices dealing with the recent case spike in Allegany County.”
“Over the past few weeks we have increased our personal protective equipment to include more aggressive eye protection, but clinicians county-wide are still required to wear gloves, simple face masks, goggles or face shields on all calls,” Bowman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.