CUMBERLAND — A COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic drew about 150 people to the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall Tuesday afternoon.
The clinic, said organizer Jeff Hedrick, was made possible by several different local entities working together to host the free event. Participants were able to receive first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, rapid tests and flu immunizations.
Around 1 p.m., about 20 people were assembled in line waiting on their shots and tests. By that point, about 40 people had come to get a shot and 20 for testing. Hedrick, who runs the informational Facebook page Cumberland Covid Watch, said that when local cases began spiking in late summer, he heard from folks who wanted access to tests and vaccines but didn’t have it easily.
“As part of Cumberland Covid Watch, I get messages, probably 100 a week, that are just random COVID questions,” he said. “What I started seeing right as the surge started happening in August and early September was people reaching out to me from social services organizations saying ‘I have this person downtown, but they can’t get to Industrial Boulevard, they can’t get to the fairgrounds. How can I get them tested?’
“My concern was that downtown, there’s just no testing,” Hedrick said. “CVS had vaccines, and they now have them consistently, I think, but they didn’t for awhile. But other than that, there’s no real providers down here.”
When he began making calls to organize a pop-up event, Hedrick said he connected with the staff at AHEC West, who were already working on coordinating a similar event, and so they decided to combine efforts. To supplement the supply of tests from local pharmacy chain The PharmaCare Network, another partner in Tuesday’s event, Hedrick said that they reached out to the Del McCoury family to obtain some of the rapid tests that were purchased but ultimately not used for DelFest after it was canceled in September.
“Quickly, they said ‘We can make that happen,’” Hedrick said of the McCourys. “So with them, PharmaCare and Aeon (Technologies) all working together, we were able to secure 500 tests for today.”
AHEC West Associate Director Melissa Clark said the clinic was their third working with the folks at PharmaCare, and that they have been “rock stars” in helping residents access vaccines and testing.
“The event has been amazing,” Clark said of Tuesday’s clinic. “I love when we all come together for a common cause and help people have additional access in our community. It is so important that we keep working toward getting everyone vaccinated and tested.”
Between working with Allegany College of Maryland nursing students to help administer the rapid tests, PharmaCare nurse manager Marianne Valentine said that the last two years spent balancing fighting the pandemic with their normal duties have been some of the most challenging of her 36-year career. Their in-house clinics are booked through Nov. 15, she said.
Still, Valentine said, she was pleasantly surprised by the turnout Tuesday.
“I’m really shocked at how well attended this is today,” Valentine said. “It’s really positive. I’m really psyched, and these great nursing students have been wonderful to help out.”
Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said that when Hedrick approached her about using the mall for the event, it was an easy decision.
“We, of course, agreed because we thought it was a great opportunity for the community to have easy access and free access to vaccinations and testing,” Kelleher said. “We’re just always proud and thrilled to be able to participate in community events that benefit everyone.”
