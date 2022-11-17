KEYSER, W.Va. — Cpl. Brian Nuzum is officially outstanding in a field he’s loved his entire life.
Gov. Jim Justice recently named Nuzum the 2022 West Virginia Natural Resources Police officer of the year.
Nuzum, who has served the agency for 27 years, is assigned to Mineral County where he is an active outdoorsman.
Additionally, he is a veteran, and served 22 years with the U.S. Army Reserves as a staff sergeant.
“As a fellow outdoorsman, high school coach and lover of West Virginia’s natural beauty, I want to thank Cpl. Nuzum for his years of service to our state and for the sacrifices he has made serving our country,” Justice said via press release.
NRP officers enforce the state’s game and fish laws, and rules and laws relating to littering, forestry, state parks, environmental and solid waste, pleasure boating and whitewater rafting.
They also assist law enforcement agencies including state police and first responders, and oversee West Virginia’s hunter education and boating safety education programs.
“It is my honor to congratulate Cpl. Nuzum and help the people of our great state see all of the good work our (Division of Natural Resources) Police officers are doing,” Justice said.
Nuzum is well respected among his peers, supervisors and his community, said Col. Bobby Cales, chief of the WVDNR Law Enforcement Section.
“As our agency celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, we remember those who have come before us and how men and women like Cpl. Nuzum are shining examples of the integrity and loyalty we expect in our officers as we serve the people of West Virginia,” Cales said via the release.
Nuzum said he was surprised and honored to be selected the 2022 officer of the year.
He thanked the governor, DNR Director Brett McMillion and Cales for the recognition.
“As long as I can remember, it’s what I wanted to do,” Nuzum said via email. “I spent my whole childhood in the woods and creeks behind my house exploring nature and I knew I wanted to continue doing that as a career.”
The work offers new experiences daily, he said.
“We do so many different things throughout the year it keeps the job interesting,” Nuzum said and added he also enjoys meeting new people every day.
Challenges of the job include “the ever changing perception” of police, he said.
“Luckily where I work the people are great to deal with and I feel they respect the law enforcement in the county,” Nuzum said.
He and his wife Ruthann have been married for 17 years.
She also enjoys outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, kayaking, biking, hiking and camping.
The couple have four sons.
“One of my sons started shooting on the school archery team so we started helping out,” Nuzum said and added he and his wife became high school coaches for the sport. “We are all avid bow hunters so it was great being able to help young archers get involved in shooting a bow.”
Folks who know Nuzum well refer to him as “Buzz.”
“When I was little my uncle called me ‘Buzzsaw,’” Nuzum said. “He said that I was always running around doing things and said that I was ‘as busy as a buzzsaw.’ Over the years it just then became ‘Buzz.’”
NRP Capt. Robert Clark said the officer of the year recognition is a tremendous honor.
“(Nuzum) is a very professional officer,” Clark said. “As district captain I’m very pleased with his work.”
Clark has known Nuzum for decades.
“It’s outstanding that (Justice) recognized Officer Nuzum like he did,” Clark said.
To learn more about the WVDNR Police, visit WVdnr.gov/law-enforcement.
