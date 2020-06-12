car fire wiley ford

A firefighter stands near a truck that crashed into a home and sparked a fire on Frankfort Highway in Wiley Ford, West Virginia on Friday.

WILEY FORD, W.Va. — A vehicle crashed into a Wiley Ford home Friday afternoon, sparking a fire that destroyed the truck and damaged the house.

At least one person was transported to UPMC Western Maryland following the incident at 1102 Frankfort Highway about 2:30 p.m.

First-responding units from the Wiley Ford Volunteer Fire Company reported black smoke and a “fully involved” fire.

Fire and rescue units from Mineral and Allegany counties were at the scene, as were Potomac Edison and Mountaineer Gas personnel.

