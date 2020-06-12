WILEY FORD, W.Va. — A vehicle crashed into a Wiley Ford home Friday afternoon, sparking a fire that destroyed the truck and damaged the house.
At least one person was transported to UPMC Western Maryland following the incident at 1102 Frankfort Highway about 2:30 p.m.
First-responding units from the Wiley Ford Volunteer Fire Company reported black smoke and a “fully involved” fire.
Fire and rescue units from Mineral and Allegany counties were at the scene, as were Potomac Edison and Mountaineer Gas personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.