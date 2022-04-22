OAKLAND — Conservation and sustainability practices over many years have become a way of life for students and staff at Crellin Elementary, Dana McCauley, the school’s principal, said.
On Friday, which was Earth Day, Crellin Elementary was named a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School.
The award recognizes efforts to reduce environmental impact and energy costs, improve health and wellness, and offer effective sustainability education.
“We are so honored to receive this award,” McCauley said via email Friday.
“It is a testimony to the hard work of our students, staff and community members, past and present,” she said.
Crellin’s multi-acre outdoor classroom includes sheep, chickens, a meadow, ponds and trail system.
Students and staff liken Crellin’s Sunshine Farm to a home, family and heart of the community that teaches life skills including sustainability, responsibility, confidence, respect and work ethic.
The farm incorporates practical math, economic and science lessons into school curricula.
It also provides social and emotional benefits for the children.
Students learn earth-friendly practices, including collection of water in rain barrels, and make compost from the barnyard to fertilize vegetables they grow to eat and share with the community.
"By using the environment as a teaching tool, we hope students embrace these practices and continue to be good stewards of the environment," McCauley said.
Green Ribbon Schools
Crellin was among 27 award recipients across the country named from a pool of candidates nominated by 19 states.
The Maryland education department nominated Crellin to receive the award for the state.
“This year’s U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools honorees have raised the bar for sustainability, healthy and safe school environments, and hands-on learning experiences that connect students of all ages to the world around them,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said via press release Friday.
“As we recover from a pandemic that highlighted the need to modernize school infrastructure, improve ventilation, and create versatile indoor and outdoor learning spaces, we have an opportunity to invest in sustainable practices that enhance student learning, health, and well-being,” Cardona said. "At the Department of Education, I’m proud that we’re proposing to establish a new Office of Infrastructure and Sustainability to support state and local leaders on these efforts, and that we have named a Special Advisor to this vital work.”
To advance sustainable schools throughout the nation, the Administration’s Plan for Building Better School Infrastructure includes investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan, such as a $500 million grant program to improve the energy efficiency of school facilities, $5 billion Clean School Bus Program to support electric school bus acquisition and funding for lead in water testing and remediation, the release stated.
In addition, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program and state and local fiscal recovery funds have provided more that $470 billion to states and districts to help schools stay open, including through improvements to building systems that reduce energy costs and support healthy environments, as well as by providing engaging outdoor classroom spaces.
Most recently, the national education department proposed an Office of Infrastructure and Sustainability and a National Clearinghouse on School Infrastructure and Sustainability as part of the president’s fiscal 2023 budget request to support schools in creating safe, healthy and sustainable 21st century learning environments, according to the release.
'Loving our environment'
Susan Friend has worked at Crellin for more than two decades and spent a lot of time on the school’s farm with students.
She is an intervention teacher, which provides specialized support for students in need, at Crellin and in the past taught kindergarten at the school.
“What a way to celebrate Earth Day!” she said via email Friday. “It is quite an honor to be named a Green Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.”
Teaching children to respect and care for their corner of the world is an integral part of the learning that occurs at Crellin Elementary School every day, Friend said.
“For many years we have taught our children the importance of caring for and loving our environment, respecting and protecting our very special place on earth, and truly understanding that when they do a little something to help our home it makes a very big, very good difference,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.