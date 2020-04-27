Cresaptown woman donating masks to local law enforcement

CRESAPTOWN — Inspired by a friend in need, Megan Simms decided to set out to do a good deed for local law enforcement.
Simms, who lives in Cresaptown, owns a business selling hair elastics and told the Times-News she maintains a Facebook community where she sells them.
The raw elastic supplier she uses in her normal course of business helped her get protective face masks made for sale. Originally, Simms said, her intent was just to sell them to her customers in the group and in her Etsy store Simmsmasks.
Around that time, Simms said, she was in conversation with a good friend who serves as a police officer in Mineral County, West Virginia. He told her his agency only received a single N-95 mask, Simms said, and as he was caring for his daughter full-time at home, he was concerned for her welfare.
“He told me ‘I don’t know what to do. We’re not protected,’” Simms recalled.
After discovering law enforcement officers in Allegany County were facing a similar shortage, Simms said, she decided for every mask sold, she’d donate one to local law enforcement, along with a month’s worth of filters for each. They’re in a shade of black that she selected to comply with uniform requirements, she said.
In less than a week, Simms said she’s sold 389 masks and has given away about 20 more than she’s sold.
Currently, she’s got about 200 masks left on hand, “and as many more as I need coming.”
The masks she’s selling, she said, are distinguished by the presence of the filter, adjustable ear piece and metal nose piece. All those factors, she said, provide for a good fit no matter the size of one’s face and keeps glasses from getting foggy with one’s breath.
“Everyone is thinking about medical workers right now, which of course is a huge need,” Simms said. “They’re (police) in people’s houses, vehicles, responding to accidents. They don’t know what’s going on, where these people have been or what they’ve been exposed to and if they have families or children. … They put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”
Allegany County Sheriff Craig Robertson said he was pleased by the donation of masks for his officers, noting that he particularly liked the inclusion of a filter in the mask.
Regarding N-95 masks, Robertson said he feels those are better off in the hands of medical providers and other first responders who are more consistently exposed to COVID-19 in their line of work than a police officer might be.
The global spread of the disease has led to difficult supply shortages, so donations like the ones received from Simms and other members of the community are greatly appreciated, Robertson said.
“It’s just amazing what people sit down and come up with to help out,” Robertson said. “It’s really heart-warming.”
Cumberland Police Department Capt. Chuck Ternent, who was recently tapped to become the agency’s next chief, agreed.
“It’s been difficult for public safety to come up with protective equipment because of the demand,” Ternent said. “We were very appreciative of Ms. Simms for reaching out and supporting us.”
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.