CUMBERLAND, Md. — Utility crews made significant progress over the weekend against a barrage of weather-related power outages that at one point left more than 5,000 area residents without electricity.
Potomac Edison said Sunday that electricity to most customers would be restored by Monday evening as scattered outages remained around the region. In Allegany County, about 200 of the utility’s customers were without power Sunday afternoon. About 180 had no electricity in Garrett County, 290 in Hampshire and 50 in Mineral.
On Saturday, the operator of the mid-Atlantic’s electricity grid called on people to conserve electricity through Christmas morning because of strain caused by frigid temperatures.
PJM operates the electricity grid for about 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia.
The company said Sunday the system-wide call for conservation ended at 9:30 a.m. on Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.