Cross, Short Gap polling places temporarily moved for primary election

KEYSER, W.Va. — Two Mineral County voting locations have been relocated for Tuesday's primary election, per a release from County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz.
Due to the shortage of election workers, Ellifritz said, "two County voting locations had to be merged with the nearest available precinct. We have strived to maintain all voting locations around the County with every voter in mind."
Precinct 3 in Cross is temporarily combining with precinct 8, Elk Garden School. Voters who would normally vote at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Cross will now go to the Elk Garden School for Tuesday’s election.
Precinct 5, the Short Gap Fire Hall, has similarly temporarily merged with Frankfort High School. Voters who would normally vote at the Short Gap Fire Hall will go to Frankfort High School for this election to vote.
Across the county, polling places will open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and manned with minimal staff, Ellifritz said.
"In normal settings voting locations have a requirement of five poll workers per precinct," she wrote. "With the pandemic, the state approved an order for this primary election that would allow a voting location to open with a minimum of three workers. This puts a strain on the workers that will be working as they have many more responsibilities."
Election workers are still needed for the Tuesday election and the general election in November. Interested parties should call the County Clerk’s Office at 304-788-3924.
