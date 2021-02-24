CUMBERLAND — Cleanup continued Wednesday of a 47-car derailment at CSX Transportation's Cumberland railroad yard off Industrial Boulevard. The Sunday incident did not involve the response of first responders, a CSX spokesperson said.
“There were no injuries and no leaks or spills of any freight,” said Sheriee S. Bowman, media relations spokesperson for CSX.
Bowman also said no hazardous materials were involved in the incident.
The Allegany County 911 emergency center was notified by CSX when the incident occurred and the Cumberland Fire Department was made aware of the incident shortly after it occurred.
There was no dispatch of first responders to the scene since CSX "indicated no assistance was needed at the time of the incident," said Mark Karalewitz, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, which oversees the county's 911 dispatching center.
“CSX contractors are on site completing remediation and cleanup efforts,” said Bowman.
There was no indication from CSX of how soon the emergency project would be completed.
