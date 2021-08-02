CUMBERLAND — A fire that began in the locomotive shop at CSX Transportation on East Offutt Street was quickly extinguished by the Cumberland Fire Department early Monday. There were no injuries.
“It turned out to be a small fire event for us,” said Acting Chief W. Shannon Adams concerning the 12:31 a.m. alert that prompted the response of the entire city fire department and several volunteer companies.
“A locomotive caught fire in the shop and ignited oil in the ceiling and exhaust fans. The locomotive was moved out of the shop right away and we had the fire contained and extinguished in less than 10 minutes,” Adams said.
The incident was under direction of Battalion Chief Steve Grogg.
Assisting companies staged on Offutt Street, including Bowling Green, LaVale, Cresaptown, Bedford Road, Ridgeley and Wiley Ford volunteer fire departments upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
An Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulance also responded to assist with standby at the city's central fire station.
CSX Transportation said there was a minor fire "involving a locomotive in our service center that was quickly extinguished before the fire department arrived," said Sheriee S. Brown, CSX Transportation media relations spokeswoman.
"There was no impact to our operations," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.