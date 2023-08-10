CUMBERLAND — CSX has told its conductor trainees to return to their home terminals for additional training following accidents that resulted in the deaths of two trainees, including one late Sunday in Cumberland.
The half-day training will focus on critical rules and riding equipment and affects about 350 people, FreightWaves reported on its website Wednesday.
Travis Bradley, 40, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, died early Monday at UPMC Western Maryland after being taken there by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance shortly after the 11:53 p.m. Sunday incident, Cumberland Police said.
Bradley was working near a train when the accident occurred, police said.
In June, conductor trainee Derek Little died while working at a rail terminal in Baltimore.
Last week, CSX said it was partnering with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers — Transportation Division to “provide new hires with additional hands-on experience prior to beginning on-the-job training.”
The training program will be expanded from four weeks to five weeks. CSX said it developed the extended program in consultation with SMART-TD, which represents its train crew employees.
The extra week of training at the CSX Training Center in Atlanta will focus on “performing tasks in a field setting to increase trainees’ exposure to railcar switching scenarios, radio communication, securement of equipment, brake tests and other fundamentals of the conductor’s role,” according to CSX and the union.
After completing their five weeks at the training center, new conductors begin up to five months of on-the-job training at their hiring location, where they learn the physical characteristics and job assignments of their designated territory, CSX and SMART-TD said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Cumberland accident.
