CUMBERLAND — According to AccuWeather.com Wednesday morning, "heavy rain" from tropical rainstorm Ida could produce major flooding in the area leaving some roads impassable.
A flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service continues through Thursday for portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton.
The heavy rainfall will not only result in the potential for considerable flash flooding of creeks and small streams, but also the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers, the weather service said.
The Cumberland Times-News will publish local weather photos from readers here.
Email photos to tmcminn@times-news.com. Please include your name, date and location of the photo.
