CUMBERLAND — Cumberland has been selected as a finalist for Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine's 11th annual Top Adventure Town Showdown.
The magazine recently published the list of finalists with Cumberland among six towns to make the cut in the medium town category for the title of "Top Adventure Town."
The contest began three weeks ago with 100 finalists selected by the Blue Ridge Outdoors team. The towns are pulled from the mountain regions of the mid-Atlantic and southern United States.
The publication is entering its third and final round of public voting with Monday being the final day to vote. Finalists are rated on a vibrant outdoor scene, an active lifestyle and access to amazing adventures.
Readers began casting votes over a three-week period, selecting the top outdoor town in four categories: large town (population 75,001 or greater), medium town (16,001 to 75,000), small town (3,001 to 16,000) and tiny town (population less than 3,000). The four winning towns will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, according to a news release from the magazine.
“One thing that elevates Allegany County, Maryland, as a destination is our access to nature and outdoor recreation,” said Ashli Workman, director of tourism for Allegany County. “It proved to be very sustainable during the pandemic and continues to offer ample opportunities to drive visitor volume and increase destination awareness.”
Allegany County has nearly 70,000 acres of public lands. Rocky Gap State Park and Green Ridge State Forest offer abundant opportunities for hiking, biking, kayaking/canoeing, fishing and a premier setting for just taking in nature.
In 2021, the C&O Canal Towpath and Great Allegheny Passage were both named one of the top 10 best trails in North America, and the Potomac River provides fishing opportunities and day float options, while the region also boasts plenty of camping, cabin rentals, and hotel options to promote outdoor recreation getaways.
“Access to the outdoors has become extremely important to people in the last 18 months, and we're fortunate to have so many towns in the Blue Ridge with an abundance of recreation opportunities,” said the magazine's editor-in-chief Jedd Ferris. “We’re looking forward to our readers once again helping us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”
To vote visit: http://contests.blueridgeoutdoors.com.
