CUMBERLAND — Two weather systems expected to impact the area over the next 72 hours could leave the Cumberland area with its first measurable snowfall of the season.
The first snow is forecast to fall Monday morning, and could leave an accumulation ranging from 1 to 2 inches in the valleys and 2 to 4 inches on ridges above 1,000 feet.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the period of 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the heaviest snow expected to fall in the late morning hours.
Monday’s high temperature was forecast to be 42 degrees.
The main event may come Wednesday, however.
According to AccuWeather, “the finer details are still in limbo, but forecasters are growing increasingly confident that a large and highly impactful winter storm will impact the East during the middle part of the upcoming week.”
Initial forecasts for the Cumberland area call for the potential of 6 to 10 inches of snow Wednesday.
Confidence in the exact track of the storm system remained low Sunday, AccuWeather reported, and that will have a large impact on the forecast.
