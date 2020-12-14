CUMBERLAND — A winter storm watch is in effect for the region as a major winter storm is on the horizon for Wednesday, forecasters said.
According to AccuWeather, “our team of meteorologists is growing more confident that a blockbuster storm will unfold from Tuesday to Thursday, and unload more than 2 feet of snow in spots, with up to 30 inches expected. ”
Initial forecasts for the Cumberland area call for the potential of 6 to 10 inches of snow Wednesday.
Confidence in the exact track of the storm system remained low Monday, AccuWeather reported, and that will have a large impact on the forecast.
"As the storm system forms in the South, a chilly rain will break out along the central Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley later Tuesday and Tuesday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Niki LoBiondo. "Once it starts moving north, it will meet colder air, and more wintry precipitation will begin to take over with the potential for significant ice and snow across a large portion of the East."
