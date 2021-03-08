CUMBERLAND — One person was treated and released and another hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation following Sunday’s accidental fire that occurred in a third-floor apartment of the Cumberland Arms apartment building at 10 North Liberty St.
The victims were rescued from the six-story building by Cumberland firefighters and city police officers who responded to the 9:17 a.m. incident.
The fire was confined to the kitchen of the involved apartment after it was partially extinguished by a range hood extinguishing device. A resident of a neighboring apartment also used a fire extinguisher to help douse the blaze, fire officials said.
First-arriving city firefighters fully extinguished the fire.
Cumberland Fire Department Lt. W. Shannon Adams, the city fire marshal, said the fire was caused by combustibles placed too closely to the heat source of the kitchen stove.
Damage was estimated at $70,000 to the apartment and $30,000 in contents.
In addition to the two people taken to the hospital by city fire and Cresaptown ambulances, several other third-floor residents were treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation, according to Cumberland Fire Chief Donnie Dunn.
The victims were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The third-floor of the 69-unit apartment building at Liberty and Baltimore streets was ventilated before residents were allowed to return following a one-hour evacuation.
The incident prompted alert and stand by of Bowling Green, Bedford Road and Corriganville volunteer fire departments and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services. Cumberland fire Capt. Vince Pyle directed firefighting operations.
The cause and origin investigation was conducted by Adams with the assistance of Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Reed, who is a retired lieutenant of the Cumberland Police Department.
