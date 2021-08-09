CUMBERLAND — A Wood County, West Virginia, woman is awaiting trial in district court after she was arrested on a warrant issued by Allegany County in April 2018, Cumberland Police said.
Shawn Michelle Edwards, 53, of Mineral Wells, was taken into custody Sunday at an unspecified location in the city before she was ordered by a district court commissioner to be granted pre-trial release on her personal recognizance.
Edwards is now awaiting trial on a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) as specified in the warrant, police said.
The warrant was obtained through an investigation by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, according to electronic court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.