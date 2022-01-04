CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged Monday with stealing two vehicles in Cumberland after he was arrested in Hancock with one of the vehicles, police said.
Jaden Tyrone Jessie, 22, was being held Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
Cumberland Police said Jessie was arrested by Hancock Police and Maryland State Police after he allegedly took a vehicle Monday from the 200 block of Bowen Street. He was charged with motor vehicle and theft from $1,500 to $25,000.
He was also charged in connection with the Dec. 28 motor vehicle theft in the 100 block of Oak Street. That theft reportedly occurred when the driver left the engine running as he visited a resident there. He was charged by criminal summons with motor vehicle theft, theft $1,500-$25,000 and rogue and vagabond.
Police said tips from the public assisted officers in the investigation that led to Jessie as a suspect in the Oak Street vehicle theft.
