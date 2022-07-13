CUMBERLAND- Above all else, Dr. Robert Carpenter says, "kids born with cleft lips and palates are normal kids."
Still, being born with such conditions can impact everything from how the kids eat and speak to their ability clear their ears when ascending or descending from a mountain, Carpenter said. To that end, Carpenter partnered with The Children's League and other county health care providers in 2004 to start the Cumberland Cleft Clinic.
Through the biannual clinic, Dr. Carpenter, a plastic surgeon and the clinic's medical director, has treated dozens of children over the years who were born with cleft lips and cleft palates. Patients range in age from newborns to 21 years old, and when visiting the clinic see nine total doctors and other providers, from an audiologist to a social worker and speech pathologist.
The most recent clinic was held Wednesday afternoon at the Children's League offices. They saw more patients at this clinic than they normally would, League Executive Director Cathy Growden said, as COVID-19 prevented them from hosting the one normally held in January.
The clinics, Growden said, provide kids and families with the opportunity to see different specialists in one place at one time. As with all Children's League services, she noted, they offer this service free of charge to all families regardless of their income.
"Personally, I don't know where else these children would be served if it weren't for Dr. Carpenter and his vision for the cleft team and the volunteers that come here," Growden said. "Everybody's here at one time, and it is a cohesive effort. It gives them great medical care. The ability of this team to be able to share and interact together and come up with a plan moving forward is the best that I think you could give these kids."
The providers patients see are all locally-based, and following the clinic the team gets together to review each patient's file and make their own evaluations and recommendations. The care provided, Dr. Carpenter said, goes beyond the surgery needed to repair cleft lips and palates and instead focuses on the impact those conditions can have on a child's capacity for speech and more.
"The palate really impairs hearing and causes decreased speech," Carpenter said. "Their socialization skills are probably the biggest thing that cause isolation of kids with cleft palates."
Carpenter takes before-and-after photos of patients, and shares them with parents as a form of reassurance.
"The pictures reassure them that their kid is going to have a normal life," Dr. Carpenter said.
Daniel and Dorothy Bailey of Keyser have taken their children, 11-year-old Lexi and 14-year-old Isaiah, to the clinics for treatment since both were babies. Isaiah and Lexi were both a bit shy about sharing their thoughts, but Daniel and Dorothy were unreserved in their praise for the Cumberland Cleft Clinic and the staff and volunteers who make it happen.
"It's been excellent care," Daniel Bailey said. "It's a big help. These people have become like family to us. They've always treated us with real dignity and respect."
"When we see little ones coming in here, we know that they're going to be fine because they've come to the right place," Dorothy Bailey said. "Mom and Dad might be nervous, but they're going to be OK, because you have a wonderful group of people."
