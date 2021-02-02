CUMBERLAND — Two city residents were arrested Monday by the Cumberland Police Department on fugitive warrants issued by the state of Pennsylvania for alleged violations of probation.
Thomas Michael Derr, 39, and Lisa Marie Derr, age not given, were taken into custody and jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
Thomas Derr was charged with an alleged violation of probation stemming from an original charge of disorderly conduct and engaging in fighting. Lisa Derr was charged with a probation offense relating to an original charge of driving under the influence, police said.
